Jimmy Fallon Turns a Blake Shelton Song Into a Gwen Stefani Parody

When the Voice mentor appeared on The Tonight Show in Orlando Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon found a clever way to work Stefani into the conversation. It began when he asked Shelton about his album, If I'm Honest, and the track he was set to sing, "Every Time I Hear That Song."
"What's the name of that song again? I love it," Fallon lied. "I was singing it today."
"Oh, really?" Shelton asked. "Let's hear a little bit of it."
Fallon improvised his own lyrics, using Paul Young's 1985 cover of Hall & Oates' "Everytime You Go Away" as his melody: "Every time I hear that song / You take a piece of me with you / Ooh, ooh / Every time I hear that song / Whoa-oh / You take a piece of me with you/ Ooh, ooh, ooh."
"I love it. It's a slam-dunk every time I hear that song," Fallon lied. "It's great!"
Shelton wasn't fooled, telling the host, "You don't even listen to country music!"
To prove he knows Shelton's music, Fallon scanned the track listing for If I'm Honest and lied about his favorite song, "A Guy With a Girl." Or, as Fallon more commonly refers to it, "That's track eight. I don't know the names; I just know the numbers. I just go, 'Eight. Let's hear eight.'"
Shelton still wasn't buying it, so Fallon once again offered to perform the song—this time, to the tune of No Doubt's 1995 classic "I'm Just a Girl." Shelton couldn't help but laugh as Fallon sang, "I'm just a guy with a girl / I'm just a guy with a girl / That's all that you'll ever let me be."
Fallon joked, "I feel the influence on that one!"
"Normally, you're not very funny," Shelton replied, "but that was pretty funny."
