Selena Gomez will be picking up the mic for this year's WE Day.

The songstress has been announced as the 2017 host for WE Day California, while a bevy of famous faces, including Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and Miss Piggy, will be in attendance to honor the special day. The organization aims to bring together thousands of local change-makers, speakers and performers on April 27 to celebrate their commitment to advocating for social issues. For Gomez, who has attended before, the inspirational event has had a lasting impact.

"My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement," she said in a statement. "The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me."