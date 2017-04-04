Not everybody is laughing about Catelynn Lowell's latest announcement on Instagram.

Week before a new season of Teen Mom OG premieres, the reality star took to social media with a message to her fans.

"Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv," she shared to her 2.6 million followers with a photo of a cartoon character placed on a sonogram image.

Soon after, she shared another image with the words, "I'm just kidding…but seriously I would love one soon."

As it turns out, the MTV star started to receive backlash from some fans and followers that didn't find the fake pregnancy announcement funny.