Not everybody is laughing about Catelynn Lowell's latest announcement on Instagram.
Week before a new season of Teen Mom OG premieres, the reality star took to social media with a message to her fans.
"Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv," she shared to her 2.6 million followers with a photo of a cartoon character placed on a sonogram image.
Soon after, she shared another image with the words, "I'm just kidding…but seriously I would love one soon."
As it turns out, the MTV star started to receive backlash from some fans and followers that didn't find the fake pregnancy announcement funny.
The responses got so large in quantity that both Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra had to speak out online.
"Apparently the world can't take jokes anymore…don't worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more," Tyler wrote online. "I actually love all of those critics. The fake profile pics & repetitive insults based on the lack of creativity...they just crack me up."
When somebody asked Tyler if he admits it was an insensitive joke, his response was, "Yes, I'm the lowest piece of s--t, insensitive, entitled, asshole & a sorry excuse of a human being & I shouldn't be allowed to reproduce."
Catelynn would later offer a cryptic tweet with the message: "Why don't u just go back to ur real family? Not like we have mattered anyways.. to u it's just the thought that mattered."
Back in 2009, the couple made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption which was documented on MTV's 16 and Pregnant.
In January of 2015, they welcomed daughter Novalee Reign who is often seen on Teen Mom OG.
Backlash aside, Catelynn made it clear that she would like to expand her family in the future. As of now, however, she definitely is not pregnant.
"Wahhh I'm ready for another baby @TylerBaltierra," she shared on Twitter. Tyler added, "Me too babe."
Teen Mom OG returns April 17 on MTV.