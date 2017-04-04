Where have you been all our life, Tyler Clinton?!

Hillary Clintonand Bill Clinton have clearly been holding out on us, because the internet just discovered their dangerously good looking nephew. Tyler is the son of Bill's half-brother, Roger, and he just landed a contract with IMG Models, which represents catwalk queens like Ashley Graham and the Hadid sisters.

The handsome young lad's Instagram page is filled with model shots, but don't expect his 2,000 followers to drop any time soon. We'd bet on Tyler's star quality any day.

So what is there to know about the 22-year-old with an impeccable jaw line and enviable physique?