Where have you been all our life, Tyler Clinton?!
Hillary Clintonand Bill Clinton have clearly been holding out on us, because the internet just discovered their dangerously good looking nephew. Tyler is the son of Bill's half-brother, Roger, and he just landed a contract with IMG Models, which represents catwalk queens like Ashley Graham and the Hadid sisters.
The handsome young lad's Instagram page is filled with model shots, but don't expect his 2,000 followers to drop any time soon. We'd bet on Tyler's star quality any day.
So what is there to know about the 22-year-old with an impeccable jaw line and enviable physique?
Well, for starters, he appears to be pretty tight with Uncle Bill, as the two posed for a snapshot that Tyler captioned, "boys day."
Tyler recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a bachelor's degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts, and Bill even delivered the commencement speech at his ceremony.
Tyler is definitely the outdoorsy type, loves the beach and enjoys camping. As for the question on everyone's mind (Is he or isn't he single?), the jury's still out but that certainly won't stop internet sleuths from finding out.
