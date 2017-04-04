Holy Stars and Stripes! Meet Hillary and Bill Clinton's Hot Nephew Who Just Signed With a Major Modeling Agency

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

New Girl

If That Was the End of New Girl, It Was the Perfect Way to Go

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 7, RHOBH

Who Won Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

Where have you been all our life, Tyler Clinton?!

Hillary Clintonand Bill Clinton have clearly been holding out on us, because the internet just discovered their dangerously good looking nephew. Tyler is the son of Bill's half-brother, Roger, and he just landed a contract with IMG Models, which represents catwalk queens like Ashley Graham and the Hadid sisters. 

The handsome young lad's Instagram page is filled with model shots, but don't expect his 2,000 followers to drop any time soon. We'd bet on Tyler's star quality any day. 

So what is there to know about the 22-year-old with an impeccable jaw line and enviable physique?

Photos

Celeb Kids Who Model

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

Well, for starters, he appears to be pretty tight with Uncle Bill, as the two posed for a snapshot that Tyler captioned, "boys day."

Tyler recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a bachelor's degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts, and Bill even delivered the commencement speech at his ceremony. 

A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on

Tyler is definitely the outdoorsy type, loves the beach and enjoys camping. As for the question on everyone's mind (Is he or isn't he single?), the jury's still out but that certainly won't stop internet sleuths from finding out. 

Is Tyler your latest and greatest celeb crush? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Hillary Clinton , Bill Clinton , Celeb Kids , Family , Models , Viral , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again