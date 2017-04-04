Aside from that potentially troubling development, Liv is not even close to being recovered from having had to kill her boyfriend, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) dealt with his own new knowledge of zombies, and the discovery that his old neighbor and her son Wally have joined team Z. Unfortunately, Wally didn't make to the end of the episode. He and his mom appear to have been executed for being zombies, making this whole "D-Day" situation seem a lot more dire.

Major (Robert Buckley) discovered that while he's been technically cleared as the Chaos Killer, the citizens of Seattle might not agree. Even the baristas are writing "Chaos Killer" on his coffee cups. In the end, he decided to join Vivian's zombie army.

Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) not only being harrassed online, but she now finds herself caught between her ex Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and the brand new, memory-free, much less judgmental, and much more sing-y Blaine (David Anders).

Finally, the world said an official goodbye to singer Rob Thomas after his death in the finale, with help from a tweet from Carlos Santana. "Heaven just got a little bit smoother," the tweet read, according to the radio.