Nikki Bella needs time to get better.
During an exclusive interview with E! News Tuesday, the Total Divas star confirmed she's taking a break from WWE because she's still hurt and needs time to heal.
"I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback it that I'd never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that," the newly engaged E! star told us exclusively.
Last January, Nikki underwent surgery on her neck and took time off to recover. After getting the OK from her doctor, Nikki started to train for her comeback and was able to get in the ring with fiancé John Cena during Sunday's WrestleMania 33.
This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then.... BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED! Can't wait for the day I can lace up my kicks, throw on my jersey, put on my SnapBack and come back home. Until then.... Stay Fearless Bella Army! ?????? #werunit #weruleit #bellaarmy #bellatwins
"Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn't good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring," Nikki explained. "I pray that it won't be a long time but, I don't know, it's in God's hands."
On Tuesday, Nikki posted a photo of her gear on Instagram, hinting to her followers she's taking some time off. Nikki tells us she knew before entering the WrestleMania ring on Sunday she would have to make the difficult announcement today, which made Sunday's big engagement news that much more bitter sweet.
Courtesy WWE
"That's why I was already emotional going into it, and then I get proposed to, and then John's mom's there and surprises us and her significant other Bob. And so when I tell you I've been feeling so many different amazing emotions, I truly have," Nikki told E! News. "I knew when I walked down that ramp at WrestleMania, that could be my last. Having that match, I knew that could be my last. It's kind of ironic because here maybe one door was closing and then I get proposed to and another door's opening. And it's kind of crazy how the world works. But that's why it meant so much to me being proposed to in that ring, is that's John and I's home, that's where we met, it's where we've grown up, it's out life and that's our family there. So I just hope one day I can make it back into that ring."
