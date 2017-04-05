Nikki Bella needs time to get better.

During an exclusive interview with E! News Tuesday, the Total Divas star confirmed she's taking a break from WWE because she's still hurt and needs time to heal.

"I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback it that I'd never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that," the newly engaged E! star told us exclusively.

Last January, Nikki underwent surgery on her neck and took time off to recover. After getting the OK from her doctor, Nikki started to train for her comeback and was able to get in the ring with fiancé John Cena during Sunday's WrestleMania 33.