Maybe Pepsi should have stuck with soda can emojis after all.

Shortly after the soft drink giant released its "Live For Now Moments Anthem" commercial starring Kendall Jenner, the internet responded with resounding negativity.

In the two and a half minute ad, the supermodel is shown in the midst of a photo shoot while a protest takes over the nearby street. Kendall, intrigued by the marchers, removes a blond wig and wipes off her dark lipstick to lead the pack approaching a line of police officers.

Jenner then hands a can of Pepsi to one officer as an apparent peace offering, who gladly cracks open the can and takes a sip. What follows is a celebration, with the protesters cheering and applauding the moment.