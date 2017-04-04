Courtesy of Pepsi
Maybe Pepsi should have stuck with soda can emojis after all.
Shortly after the soft drink giant released its "Live For Now Moments Anthem" commercial starring Kendall Jenner, the internet responded with resounding negativity.
In the two and a half minute ad, the supermodel is shown in the midst of a photo shoot while a protest takes over the nearby street. Kendall, intrigued by the marchers, removes a blond wig and wipes off her dark lipstick to lead the pack approaching a line of police officers.
Jenner then hands a can of Pepsi to one officer as an apparent peace offering, who gladly cracks open the can and takes a sip. What follows is a celebration, with the protesters cheering and applauding the moment.
Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld— Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017
But for some, the ad came off widely insensitive and too forced, especially given the current political climate.
It didn't take long for Twitter users to draw comparisons between the frame of Kendall coming face-to-face with the officer and a famous, award-winning photograph taken during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Iesha Evans did it better. #PEPSI pic.twitter.com/ua1ZWQP7ke— Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 4, 2017
How I imagine the @Pepsi executives right before they decided to make this ad with Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/NcQIxHJVJq— Zie (@ZieNYC) April 4, 2017
Some critics believe Pepsi trivialized the recent resurgence in public protests, while others are concerned with how rival Coca-Cola must be feeling right about now.
The Coca Cola marketing team after viewing the Kendall Jenner/Pepsi collab pic.twitter.com/SJYZkbR6hC— Mike T (@majtague) April 4, 2017
Pepsi broke their silence about the backlash with the following statement, telling E! News, "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey."