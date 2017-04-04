Riot Society
Get your wallets out Team Corn because you have some serious shopping to do.
Bachelor Nation was aware that Corinne Olympios was hustling to complete some fashion designs. They just didn't realize everything would be ready today.
The Bachelor contestant announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that her fashion collaboration with Riot Society was open for business online. And if you watched this past season with Nick Viall, chances are you're going to recognize some of these sayings.
Male and female fans alike can choose from a variety of shirts, tank-tops and long-sleeve tees that include "Make America Corinne Again," "OK, But First Cheese Pasta" and "Dude I Need Sushi."
Perhaps the design that will be most in demand is "Platinum Vagine." Come on, don't act like you forget that iconic line.
"I don't know! I have no idea what I was thinking," Corinne admitted to E! News' Erin Lim when she was asked about the one-liner. "It kind of just came out, I don't know what happened there."
And for people questioning whether or not producers came up with some of her more memorable lines, Corinne was quick to take all the credit for them. "It's all me, babe!"
But back to the fashion! Most T-shirts cost an affordable $22 and are machine washable. What more could you (or your nanny) ask for?
And for those wondering what Corinne is up to after leaving the Bachelor Mansion, she's still not engaged. There is, however, a special someone that recently caught her attention.
"I'm talking to someone new period," she shared with E! News last month. "It's really early but I really like the guy, My heart is open so we'll see where it goes."