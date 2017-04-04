Get your wallets out Team Corn because you have some serious shopping to do.

Bachelor Nation was aware that Corinne Olympios was hustling to complete some fashion designs. They just didn't realize everything would be ready today.

The Bachelor contestant announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that her fashion collaboration with Riot Society was open for business online. And if you watched this past season with Nick Viall, chances are you're going to recognize some of these sayings.

Male and female fans alike can choose from a variety of shirts, tank-tops and long-sleeve tees that include "Make America Corinne Again," "OK, But First Cheese Pasta" and "Dude I Need Sushi."

Perhaps the design that will be most in demand is "Platinum Vagine." Come on, don't act like you forget that iconic line.