Who Won Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

7. Eden Sassoon

Between her insistence at inserting herself in the middle of Kyle's relationship with her newly sister Kim Richards or her remarkably over-the-top explosion at Rinna in the finale, Eden's antics never really rubbed anyone the right way. And the rest of the time she barely registered as an entity. That's just us coming from a place of truth. Sorry, not sorry.

6. Dorit Kemsley

It's never easy to judge a Housewife after just one season, but Dorit's decision to turn Erika's underwear snafu into Pantygate (ugh) felt like a weird way to ingratiate herself into the group. Her excuses over her behavior both in regards to that and Rinna's Xanax smoothie joke were flimsy at best. And her flip-flopping during her fight with Erika on the junk boat belied an inexperience at holding one's ground, which is a skill any Housewife needs. Did she spend all year trying to get Erika to warm up to her or did she not want to have anything to do with her? Because she argued both in the span of minutes.

5. Lisa Rinna

After last season's Munchausen's debacle, you'd have thought Rinna would've learned her lesson. But she didn't. Instead, she floated the idea that Kim was near death and Kyle was her enabler. That alone dropped her down in the ranking. And then she tried to pretend she couldn't remember whether or not she'd said such an audacious thing? She should've known better. Not her best outing.