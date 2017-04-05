Getty Images; E! Illustration
There's a new generation of models climbing the ranks, and they just so happened to hit the gene pool lottery.
We're talking about those ladies and gents with parents much more famous than your average stage dad and momager. Some have followed in the footsteps of their parent's runway pasts, while others are carving their own path toward superstardom.
So what better way to get to know these youngsters than with a quiz testing your knowledge on the celebs who raised them? And remember, no cheating!
Clue: Their mom segued her career from Playboy to PETA, while their pops is a founding member (and drummer!) of this heavy metal rock band.
Models: Brandon Lee& Dylan Lee
Parents: Pamela Anderson& Tommy Lee
Clue: Both her 'rents hail from across the pond, but it's this 25-year-old's legendary father that's known for being a rolling stone.
Model: Georgia May Jagger
Parents: Mick Jagger & Jerry Hall
Clue: She's modeled for Chanel, Vivenne Westwood and Louis Vuitton, and her dad was once married to a fellow rocker chick with platinum blond hair.
Model: Daisy Lowe
Parents: Gavin Rossdale& Pearl Lowe
Clue: This brother-sister duo bears a striking resemblance to their A-lister parents, who call George Clooneyand Amal Clooney their best friends.
Models: Kaia Gerber& Presley Gerber
Parents: Cindy Crawford& Rande Gerber
Clue: She appeared in the music video for Nick Jonas' "Chains," and her dad has two Academy Awards to his name, one for his portrayal of LGBT rights activist, Harvey Milk.
Model: Dylan Penn
Parents: Sean Penn & Robin Wright
Clue: When it comes to this pairing, their dad currently stars as a racy Pontiff in this HBO series.
Models: Iris Law & Rafferty Law
Parents: Jude Law& Sadie Frost
Clue: His mom might consider herself a "Material Girl," but this budding model typically spends his days at the skate park.
Model: Rocco Ritchie
Parents: Madonna & Guy Ritchie
So how did you do? Sound off in the comments!