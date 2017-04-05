Can You Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent? Test Your Knowledge With This Tricky Quiz

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Dylan Lee, Brandon Lee

Getty Images; E! Illustration

There's a new generation of models climbing the ranks, and they just so happened to hit the gene pool lottery.

We're talking about those ladies and gents with parents much more famous than your average stage dad and momager. Some have followed in the footsteps of their parent's runway pasts, while others are carving their own path toward superstardom. 

So what better way to get to know these youngsters than with a quiz testing your knowledge on the celebs who raised them? And remember, no cheating!

Clue: Their mom segued her career from Playboy to PETA, while their pops is a founding member (and drummer!) of this heavy metal rock band. 

ModelsBrandon LeeDylan Lee

ParentsPamela AndersonTommy Lee

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Georgia May Jagger

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: Both her 'rents hail from across the pond, but it's this 25-year-old's legendary father that's known for being a rolling stone. 

ModelGeorgia May Jagger

ParentsMick JaggerJerry Hall

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Daisy Lowe

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: She's modeled for Chanel, Vivenne Westwood and Louis Vuitton, and her dad was once married to a fellow rocker chick with platinum blond hair. 

ModelDaisy Lowe

ParentsGavin RossdalePearl Lowe

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: This brother-sister duo bears a striking resemblance to their A-lister parents, who call George Clooneyand Amal Clooney their best friends. 

ModelsKaia GerberPresley Gerber

ParentsCindy CrawfordRande Gerber

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Dylan Penn

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: She appeared in the music video for Nick Jonas' "Chains," and her dad has two Academy Awards to his name, one for his portrayal of LGBT rights activist, Harvey Milk

ModelDylan Penn

ParentsSean PennRobin Wright

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Iris Law, Rafferty Law

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: When it comes to this pairing, their dad currently stars as a racy Pontiff in this HBO series. 

ModelsIris Law Rafferty Law

ParentsJude LawSadie Frost

Guess the Celebrity Model's Famous Parent, Rocco Ritchie

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Clue: His mom might consider herself a "Material Girl," but this budding model typically spends his days at the skate park. 

ModelRocco Ritchie

ParentsMadonnaGuy Ritchie

So how did you do? Sound off in the comments!

