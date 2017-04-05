It's all about the Twitter followers!

Christine Evangelista just revealed she could've been in Divergent...but she lost out on the part to a more well-known actress. During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, the star of E!'s hit series The Arrangement dished about the role she didn't get.

On The Arrangement, Christine's character Megan gets replaced in the movie The Kill Plan, which Christine says "happens all the time."

She explains, "There's a status and marketability that comes with some major movie stars...and you lose roles out for people that have more Twitter followers than you."