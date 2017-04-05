EXCLUSIVE!

The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Reveals the Major Movie Role She Didn't Get: "It Went to a Bigger Actress"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Arrangement

Cringe! Kyle Gets a Call From His Ex Lisbeth While Spending Time With Megan on The Arrangement: Watch

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Nikki Bella Confirms She's Taking a Post-Engagement Break From WWE Due to Injury: ''I Just Hope One Day I Can Make It Back''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's all about the Twitter followers!

Christine Evangelista just revealed she could've been in Divergent...but she lost out on the part to a more well-known actress. During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, the star of E!'s hit series The Arrangement dished about the role she didn't get.

On The Arrangement, Christine's character Megan gets replaced in the movie The Kill Plan, which Christine says "happens all the time."

She explains, "There's a status and marketability that comes with some major movie stars...and you lose roles out for people that have more Twitter followers than you."

Photos

Romantic Arrangements in Movies

Christine Evangelista

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Christine then jokes, "So follow me on Twitter!"

When asked about a role she didn't get but really wanted, Christine reveals there was a role in Divergent she really wanted.

"There was a role in Divergent I was up for that I really wanted but it went to a bigger actress," Christine revealed.

What role do you think Christine auditioned for? Sound off in the comments below! And check out the video above to see the actress dish about losing the part!

To see more of Christine's interview, watch E! News this Friday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again