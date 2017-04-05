Cringe! Kyle Gets a Call From His Ex Lisbeth While Spending Time With Megan on The Arrangement: Watch
It's all about the Twitter followers!
Christine Evangelista just revealed she could've been in Divergent...but she lost out on the part to a more well-known actress. During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, the star of E!'s hit series The Arrangement dished about the role she didn't get.
On The Arrangement, Christine's character Megan gets replaced in the movie The Kill Plan, which Christine says "happens all the time."
She explains, "There's a status and marketability that comes with some major movie stars...and you lose roles out for people that have more Twitter followers than you."
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Christine then jokes, "So follow me on Twitter!"
When asked about a role she didn't get but really wanted, Christine reveals there was a role in Divergent she really wanted.
"There was a role in Divergent I was up for that I really wanted but it went to a bigger actress," Christine revealed.
What role do you think Christine auditioned for? Sound off in the comments below! And check out the video above to see the actress dish about losing the part!
To see more of Christine's interview, watch E! News this Friday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.