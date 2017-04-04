Prison Break is back!
The series returns to Fox tonight for season five, or the sequel, or "The Event Series," depending on who you ask, and nearly everyone is back to break out of prison once again (or rescue the secretly-living Michael Scofield, whatever).
Since eight years have passed since the end of the original series, E! News decided to test the stars of the series on their Prison Break knowledge, particularly in terms of the eight convicts who escaped from Fox River Penitentiary, known as the Fox River 8.
We got Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper, and new star Mark Feuerstein to see if they could remember why each of the convicts was originally imprisoned, and you may or may not be surprised at which cast member was the most well-versed their crimes.
Based on this video, we're pretty sure Mark Feuerstein is the biggest Prison Break fan in the world, and we just have to say we're really happy for him that he got such a major role in the revival of what is clearly his favorite show of all time.
Answers:
Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell): Framed for the murder of the vice president's brother
T-Bag (Robert Knepper): Rape/murder/kidnapping (He's a bad, bad guy)
Tweener (Lane Garrison): Stole a super-rare baseball card
Fernando Sucre (Amaury Nolasco): Robbed a liquor store to get money for an engagement ring
John Abruzzi (Peter Stormare): Mob boss/ordered deaths of two men
Haywire (Silas Weir Mitchell): Killed his parents
C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar): Caught transporting stolen goods
Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller): Armed robbery
Prison Break: Sequel premieres tonight at 9 p.m.