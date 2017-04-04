Prison Break is back!

The series returns to Fox tonight for season five, or the sequel, or "The Event Series," depending on who you ask, and nearly everyone is back to break out of prison once again (or rescue the secretly-living Michael Scofield, whatever).

Since eight years have passed since the end of the original series, E! News decided to test the stars of the series on their Prison Break knowledge, particularly in terms of the eight convicts who escaped from Fox River Penitentiary, known as the Fox River 8.

We got Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper, and new star Mark Feuerstein to see if they could remember why each of the convicts was originally imprisoned, and you may or may not be surprised at which cast member was the most well-versed their crimes.

Watch the video above, and then scroll down for the answers!