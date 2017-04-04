Rosie McClelland, One Half of Viral Duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, Is All Grown Up in Her Latest Singing Video
If you've watched the trailer for director Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, you may have noticed that it looks like Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst have quite the sex scene.
"I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped," Dunst explains.
No surprise, but Dunst is never that comfortable shooting such scenes.
"I don't like it, I don't like it," she told me recently at CinemaCon. "To be honest, I'm like, 'Let's get this over with as fast as possible.'"
Fortunately, this time around, she was working once again with Coppola. Their previous films include The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. Male directors want "to shoot it from every angle," Dunst said. "At least Sofia's like, 'We're going to get this done quick, we're just gonna shoot it here, we'll do three takes, be done.'"
In the film, a remake of the 1971 movie of the same name, Farrell plays a wounded Civil War soldier who is taken in by a girls' boarding school in Virginia. The young women begin to turn on each other as they fall for Farrell's character. The cast also includes Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.
Farrell says he tried to be as sensitive as possible while shooting the sex scenes.
"It's harder for women," he said. "And women have in the history of cinema...been more exploited of course, through the means of sexuality, by men than men have. So, it's situations like that, any love scenes that I've been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs."
He added, "I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do."
The Beguiled will be in theaters on June 30.