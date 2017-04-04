Coachella is sounding pretty comfortable right about now.

While thousands of music lovers are preparing their trips to Indio, Calif., for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival, YouTube just dropped some big news for those unable to score a special ticket.

For the seventh year in a row, YouTube is returning to exclusively livestream the first weekend of Coachella 2017.

With help from T-Mobile, fans from around the world can watch Coachella's official YouTube channel April 14-16 and catch performances from emerging artists and A-list performers like Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future.

As for Lady Gaga's performance on Saturday night, that will also be available to live stream from the comfort of your couch, bedroom or wherever your devices take you.