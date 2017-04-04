Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Coachella is sounding pretty comfortable right about now.
While thousands of music lovers are preparing their trips to Indio, Calif., for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival, YouTube just dropped some big news for those unable to score a special ticket.
For the seventh year in a row, YouTube is returning to exclusively livestream the first weekend of Coachella 2017.
With help from T-Mobile, fans from around the world can watch Coachella's official YouTube channel April 14-16 and catch performances from emerging artists and A-list performers like Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future.
As for Lady Gaga's performance on Saturday night, that will also be available to live stream from the comfort of your couch, bedroom or wherever your devices take you.
Viewers will be able to choose from three different live channels as well as a live 360-degree mode that will appear for select performances to be announced.
There will also be a video-on-demand hub with highlights and footage throughout the weekend.
In other words, if camping, desert temperatures and big crowds are not for you, YouTube just came through in a huge way.
Earlier this year, Beyoncé decided to pull out of her scheduled performances as she prepares to welcome twins with husband Jay Z.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Coachella previously shared in a statement. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
While the news disappointed some fans, it certainly isn't expected to diminish crowd sizes, buzz and flower crowns.