If you've fallen victim to over-zealous plucking, Jessica Alba gets you.

Although she may be recognized for her natural beauty today, including some perfect brows, The Honest Company founder once fell into the tweezer trap like many of us. "I love a strong brow," she told E! News at the Honest Beauty launch at Target.

But like other celebs in the '90s, the skinny eyebrow trend didn't do her any favors. "I had the thinnest, thinnest brows. I always looked curious…or mad."

Luckily, she's been on the mend ever since.