In the zombie apocalypse, no one is safe.

It's the strict adherence to that simple rule that has made the cast list of The Walking Dead a bit of a revolving door in the seven seasons that it's been terrifying audiences on AMC.

Most recently, the show said goodbye to Sonequa Martin-Green's Sasha Williams, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the season seven finale by swallowing some poison in the hopes that her walker self would get the drop on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and take him out. (Spoiler alert: It didn't work. But A for effort!) Martin-Green, who'd starred on the series in some capacity since season three, left the series for the lead role in CBS All Access' upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.