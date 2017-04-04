In the zombie apocalypse, no one is safe.
It's the strict adherence to that simple rule that has made the cast list of The Walking Dead a bit of a revolving door in the seven seasons that it's been terrifying audiences on AMC.
Most recently, the show said goodbye to Sonequa Martin-Green's Sasha Williams, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the season seven finale by swallowing some poison in the hopes that her walker self would get the drop on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and take him out. (Spoiler alert: It didn't work. But A for effort!) Martin-Green, who'd starred on the series in some capacity since season three, left the series for the lead role in CBS All Access' upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.
Martin-Green's hardly the first departing TWD cast member to try and parlay their rising fame into a higher-profile gig, though she just might be one of the most successful of her peers at achieving that goal right out of the gate. With the list of stars who've met grisly ends on the series definitely longer than the already sizable cast whose characters are still alive and kicking, their post-TWD careers are something of a mixed bag. For every Jon Bernthal joining Daredevil and landing his own Marvel spin-off series, there's a...well, you'll see.
The Walking Dead returns for season eight this October on AMC.