You're Doing It Wrong: Sudden Skin Breakouts

You know your skin better than anyone, but sometimes it just misbehaves.

By now you've probably got a pretty legit skin-care regimen down and, usually, that keeps you pretty happy with what you see in the mirror. However, no matter how hard you try, something always goes awry, eventually. Maybe it's the changing weather or maybe it's that time of the month. Regardless, we've all been there: One morning, you wake up to an uncharacteristically freak breakout. Maybe it's just one or two zits on your chin, or maybe it's an army of blemishes all along your jawline. Whatever it is for you, it makes you want to run and hide.

Whatever the severity, celeb aesthetician Olga Lorencin (whose clients include Eva Mendes and Viola Davis) says you should fight the urge to pick and prod. Here's what you should do instead.