Sing it, Rosie!

Less than two weeks after Rosie McClelland, who rose to stardom alongside Sophia Grace for their musical appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, updated fans on her life as a 10-year-old, she made good on her promise to upload a new singing video to her personal YouTube page.

"Hi everyone, I'm back! I know from some of the comments on my last video you wanted to hear me sing so here it goes!," she tells the camera, before performing an adorable (and super impressive) rendition of Little Mix's "Touch."

Little Rosie has come such a long way from her days as Sophia Grace's hype woman!