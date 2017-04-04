Less than two weeks after Rosie McClelland, who rose to stardom alongside Sophia Grace for their musical appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, updated fans on her life as a 10-year-old, she made good on her promise to upload a new singing video to her personal YouTube page.
"Hi everyone, I'm back! I know from some of the comments on my last video you wanted to hear me sing so here it goes!," she tells the camera, before performing an adorable (and super impressive) rendition of Little Mix's "Touch."
Little Rosie has come such a long way from her days as Sophia Grace's hype woman!
But as we learned from Rosie's return to the spotlight, she's mostly enjoying her time at school and perfecting her gymnastics skills.
"So I've been working real hard on my school work. My teachers are very happy with me. I got my handwriting license as well," she explained to her followers. "Also, I took my prep test in piano and I passed and I'm very excited about that."
Rosie continued, "I spend time every single day on my bars and my beam but my most exciting news right now is that I've got my first solo in my singing class at stage school and I'm really excited and really nervous at the same time."
We don't think this rising star has any reason to be nervous!
Watch Rosie's latest video above, and prepare to bask in the cuteness.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.