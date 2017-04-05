"That's weird."

Kyle (Josh Henderson) receives a surprise on Sunday's episode of The Arrangement when he gets a call from his ex Lisbeth (Ashley Grace). The call couldn't come at a more awkward time either, because Kyle just so happens to be hanging with Megan (Christine Evangelista) when his phone rings.

But instead of being jealous about the situation, Megan actually encourages Kyle to answer the phone.

"It's OK if you wanna answer," she tells him in the exclusive clip above. "Go ahead, answer it."