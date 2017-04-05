News flash: Cargo's are on the rise in a major way.

Looks like chinos are the new It pant to wear this spring (sorry, denim), according to style stars like Gigi Hadid. Unexpected, right? Turns out, the twill trousers are actually pretty cool...when worn correctly.

If you're wondering how exactly to give khakis a more badass, more current update, the key is to add something sporty to your look (like Gigi's hoodie). Toss a pair of sneakers and a backpack into the mix and you've got yourself an unexpected outfit with more attitude than ever.