Prince Harry wants to keep one of Princess Diana's most important promises.

The red-headed royal delivered the keynote address at a reception for Landmine Free World 2025—a program created to rid the world of the explosive device by 2025—in which he asked for help in maintaining a promise his mother made to two victims of landmines.

The Princess of Wales had met the victims during her last overseas tour to Bosnia in August 1997 before her death.

"As I mentioned earlier, in August 1997, my mother traveled to Bosnia with Ken Rutherford," Prince Harry recalled as Rutherford sat in the audience. "When she was there she met two young boys, one Muslim, one Serbian, who had both lost legs to landmines. She shared their stories with the world, and helped campaigners, many of whom are in this room, to change history."