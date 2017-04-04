Mama June Shows Off Nearly 300-Pound Weight Loss in New York City

Mama June is ready to show off her size four figure in New York City.

Just a few days after debuting her massive transformation on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star stepped out in the Big Apple.

Before arriving to Good Morning America, Mama June was spotted in a ripped pair of denim jeans with a purple T-shirt and cozy jacket.

She completed her look with a pair of silver sandals and a small nude purse.

"I've been through a long road. I'm so proud of where I came from," Mama June shared on Twitter Friday night when her big reveal occurred on TV. "I have worked so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday."