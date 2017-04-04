Mama June Shows Off Nearly 300-Pound Weight Loss in New York City

Rosie McClelland, One Half of Viral Duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, Is All Grown Up in Her Latest Singing Video
Mama June is ready to show off her size four figure in New York City.
Just a few days after debuting her massive transformation on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star stepped out in the Big Apple.
Before arriving to Good Morning America, Mama June was spotted in a ripped pair of denim jeans with a purple T-shirt and cozy jacket.
She completed her look with a pair of silver sandals and a small nude purse.
"I've been through a long road. I'm so proud of where I came from," Mama June shared on Twitter Friday night when her big reveal occurred on TV. "I have worked so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday."
Fortunata/Splash News
She added, "I hope y'all enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy."
Along for this week's trip to New York is Mama June's daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
While the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was hesitant about her mom's weight-loss journey, she came around during last week's episode.
"I'm really proud of her," she told the cameras. "She looks great."
After losing nearly 300 pounds, Mama June assures fans that she is committed to living a healthier life that includes exercise, portion control and better food decisions. In addition, she hopes to pass along her new habits to her kids.
"I can promise you I'm never going back to that size," she told People. "I'm happy where I'm at."
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 10 p.m. on WE tv.