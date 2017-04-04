Happy anniversary, Beyoncéand Jay Z!

It's an exciting day in the Carter household, as the Hollywood power couple celebrates the nine years that has passed since they tied the knot on April 4, 2008.

Proud mama Tina Knowles kicked off the celebration by sharing a never-before-seen image from the couple's wedding ceremony, and what followed throughout the day is music to the ears of any Bey and Jay fan.

The Lemonade artist premiered an updated version of the music video for her 2015 ballad "Die For You" on Tidal, which includes an extra adorable moment from the one and only Blue Ivy Carter. In between intimate clips of Bey and J's relationship, their 5-year-old daughter smooches her expectant mama's growing baby belly with bright pink lipstick.