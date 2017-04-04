Happy anniversary, Beyoncéand Jay Z!
It's an exciting day in the Carter household, as the Hollywood power couple celebrates the nine years that has passed since they tied the knot on April 4, 2008.
Proud mama Tina Knowles kicked off the celebration by sharing a never-before-seen image from the couple's wedding ceremony, and what followed throughout the day is music to the ears of any Bey and Jay fan.
The Lemonade artist premiered an updated version of the music video for her 2015 ballad "Die For You" on Tidal, which includes an extra adorable moment from the one and only Blue Ivy Carter. In between intimate clips of Bey and J's relationship, their 5-year-old daughter smooches her expectant mama's growing baby belly with bright pink lipstick.
Beyoncé bookended an Instagram clip of the music video with two tributes to her hubby, one which read, "I don't need air in my lungs if I can't sing your song" and "I don't really need these fingers if I don't get to touch your spine."
E! News also spoke exclusively to Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, where he shared a hopeful message about the future of his daughter and son-in-law's romance.
"I'm certainly wishing them... this is their 9th anniversary, I'm wishing both Jay and Beyoncé all the happiness, all the good health and all of the love that they can find with each other," Knowles shared.
As for how her pregnancy is coming along, Matthew explained that the singer is more than ready to welcome her twins. He added, "I think she's probably wanting to get this over with, but she's got to go through the steps."
Bey also curated her very own Tidal playlist in honor of the rapper, which included romantic songs from Robin Thicke, Coldplay, Drake, Stevie Wonderand Michael Jackson.
We love your love, Bey and Jay!
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom