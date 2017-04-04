We don't have a single yet but we're already getting a music video!

Harry Styles was caught on the set of the music video for his forthcoming debut solo single, "Sign of the Times." By the looks of the photos, obtained by The Sun, Styles isn't messing around! While on set in Scotland, he jumped over creeks, pranced through some type of valley and then found himself hooked up to a helicopter flying over a large body of water.

Is this a sign of the times? It must be.

The former One Direction crooner announced his first single Friday, March 31, by sharing the cover art and release date for "Sign of the Times": Friday, April 7. Styles announced new music was on the way when a mysterious commercial aired during The Voice semi-finals last week.