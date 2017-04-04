Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync Battle Features a Tonight Show First That Nobody Saw Coming
We don't have a single yet but we're already getting a music video!
Harry Styles was caught on the set of the music video for his forthcoming debut solo single, "Sign of the Times." By the looks of the photos, obtained by The Sun, Styles isn't messing around! While on set in Scotland, he jumped over creeks, pranced through some type of valley and then found himself hooked up to a helicopter flying over a large body of water.
Is this a sign of the times? It must be.
The former One Direction crooner announced his first single Friday, March 31, by sharing the cover art and release date for "Sign of the Times": Friday, April 7. Styles announced new music was on the way when a mysterious commercial aired during The Voice semi-finals last week.
"It has been a very clever and calculated campaign so far—he has deliberately given little away on social media," a source told The Sun, adding that his record label Sony, is "seriously excited about his music and have made his solo career a top priority."
After 1D went on hiatus, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan all released music of their own, while Styles went on to film Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Now, it seems, is his time to shine. Styles will also be performing on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 15.
Although he'll be releasing "Sign of the Times" this week, Styles has been writing other music with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. Styles registered "5378 Miles," "Already Home," "Coco" and "Endlessly" with ASCAP in 2015.
In February, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer told Billboard Styles' music will blow One Direction fans out of the water. "We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay," Stringer said. "Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic."
Only three more days, Directioners!