"It has been a crazy 48 hours!"
Nikki Bella is dishing on her engagement to longtime boyfriend John Cena. This past Sunday, the WWE star got down on one knee to propose to Nikki at WrestleMania 33.
Now the Total Divas star is showing off her ring and talking about the proposal with John in the exclusive video above!
"I got engaged!" Nikki tells E! fans.
"And I was there too!" John jokes.
Nikki goes on to say, "It has been just unreal, crazy…we've been to the Today show, Orlando, back in Tampa and now I'm off to New York City to promote Total Divas that is airing this Wednesday night."
Courtesy WWE
And before the premiere of Total Divas, you can watch Nikki on E! News Wednesday night where she'll be spilling all of the "amazing details that no one knows yet" about their engagement.
We'll find out proposal secrets, like who was there after they became engaged and learn more about the couple's "surprise visitor."
And John reveals we'll also hear the "story behind it all."
Watch the video above to see Nikki gush over her "amazing" fiancé and to see her special message to E! fans! And be sure to watch E! News Wednesday at 7 and 11 p.m. to see Nikki talk more about her engagement!
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.