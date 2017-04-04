"It has been a crazy 48 hours!"

Nikki Bella is dishing on her engagement to longtime boyfriend John Cena. This past Sunday, the WWE star got down on one knee to propose to Nikki at WrestleMania 33.

Now the Total Divas star is showing off her ring and talking about the proposal with John in the exclusive video above!

"I got engaged!" Nikki tells E! fans.

"And I was there too!" John jokes.

Nikki goes on to say, "It has been just unreal, crazy…we've been to the Today show, Orlando, back in Tampa and now I'm off to New York City to promote Total Divas that is airing this Wednesday night."