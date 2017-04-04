Kim Kardashian's Newest Kimojis Will Take Your Coachella Experience to the Next Level

by McKenna Aiello

Kim Kardashianis gearing up for festival season!

The E! reality star and business mogul's latest crop of Kimojis arrived Tuesday, and it's just the thing you'll want in your back pocket when heading to Coachella next weekend.

There's more than a dozen new additions, which include animated versions of Kim wearing rainbow braids and flower crowns (because duh), the quintessential middle finger Kimoji wearing a VIP wristband and backstage passes that read "Festie Bestie" and "No Head, No Pass." 

And as is the case with past Kimoji releases, there's a few racier icons for those iPhone users looking to push the boundary with their texting game. Take, for example, Keeks riding an eggplant pool float, a flask with "Still Drunk From Yesterday" written across it, and what appears to be psychedelic mushrooms.

There's also a case rolling papers decorated with tiny marijuana leaves to use when you're hitting up Miley Cyrus, of course. 

Kim also added a ton of new Kimoji-related merch to her website, and for a cool $98, you can float on a version of Kardashian's booty while soaking up the sun and working on your summer tan.

Other products include tie-dye phone cases, lighters, hats, bandanas and T-shirts, as well as real-life iterations of the Kimojis like the flask and rolling papers. So what are you waiting for? Get to shopping!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the KardashiansSunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

