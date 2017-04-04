Kim Kardashianis gearing up for festival season!

The E! reality star and business mogul's latest crop of Kimojis arrived Tuesday, and it's just the thing you'll want in your back pocket when heading to Coachella next weekend.

There's more than a dozen new additions, which include animated versions of Kim wearing rainbow braids and flower crowns (because duh), the quintessential middle finger Kimoji wearing a VIP wristband and backstage passes that read "Festie Bestie" and "No Head, No Pass."

And as is the case with past Kimoji releases, there's a few racier icons for those iPhone users looking to push the boundary with their texting game. Take, for example, Keeks riding an eggplant pool float, a flask with "Still Drunk From Yesterday" written across it, and what appears to be psychedelic mushrooms.