What starts as two kids' basic squabbles can turn ugly over time.

Sibling rivalries are nothing new. In every household there are sure to be some fights between older and younger brothers and sisters, but these feuds take on a whole new meaning when they involve a celebrity sibling and his or her non-famous counterpart. The most recent famous vs. non-famous rivalry to go public is that of Meghan Markle and Samantha Grant.

Grant, who now prefers to go by Samantha Markle, is penning a tell-all book, working title being The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, but a source told E! News that the Suits actress is trying to distance herself from it as much as possible because Markle never had a relationship with Grant.