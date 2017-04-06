Scott Disick isn't ready to give up hope.
In a sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian becomes the topic of conversation after the parents of three return from a family vacation to Mexico. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian desperately want answers about the trip and the possibility of a romantic reunion.
First, Khloe grills Scott about whether he and Kourtney kissed during their getaway. He admits they shared one goodnight smooch, even though she didn't exactly reciprocate the gesture and kiss him back. But that wasn't too unusual for Scott, who jokingly reveals, "She didn't kiss me back when we were together."
Nevertheless, Khloe also asks, "But so, did your sausage like move in your pants a little 'cause it got excited?"
"I'm still like turned on by her, if that's what you're asking," Scott replies. Khloe seriously then wonders if he's currently dating other people. "No," the 33-year-old dad says. "I mean, technically I could I guess, but I don't feel comfortable."
Kim eventually joins in on the interrogation and asks Scott if he's getting frustrated because Kourtney's "lagging" to get back together. "I mean, she's a tough girl," he says, admitting, "It's tough sometimes."
"But, you're not getting over her right?" Khloe asks.
"No, I feel like I will never be over her," Scott confesses. "She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever."
Scott then elaborates on his desire to have his family back together again.
"I definitely realize that a lot of things truly are my fault and I'm happy taking ownership for all that," he admits. "I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her."
See Scott's confession in the clip above!
