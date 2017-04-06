Scott Disick isn't ready to give up hope.

In a sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian becomes the topic of conversation after the parents of three return from a family vacation to Mexico. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian desperately want answers about the trip and the possibility of a romantic reunion.

First, Khloe grills Scott about whether he and Kourtney kissed during their getaway. He admits they shared one goodnight smooch, even though she didn't exactly reciprocate the gesture and kiss him back. But that wasn't too unusual for Scott, who jokingly reveals, "She didn't kiss me back when we were together."

Nevertheless, Khloe also asks, "But so, did your sausage like move in your pants a little 'cause it got excited?"