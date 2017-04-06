It's 8:00 on any Friday night between 1992 and 1998, which can only mean one thing: Everyone in America is glued to their television.

The TGIF lineup was the stuff of legends for a certain generation, and an exorbitantly impressive marketing feat for the networks. For almost a decade, an entire population was kept inside on Friday evenings, eating microwave popcorn and watching seemingly average families have seemingly average life milestones. But that was the '90s.

There's a reason that now, almost 20 years later, phrases like Full House and Step by Step and 7th Heaven are still relevant. Sure, it's partly because we can't let go of the past (it's something we're all working on), but it's also a testament to the soothing power of family sitcoms. Listening to the sage words of Danny Tanner is akin to curling up in a fleece blanket and drinking hot tea.

But, what happens to the pop culture of a nation that just can't get out of the past? And, more importantly, what happens to the actresses whose very identities are woven into that pop culture? That's what Jodie Sweetin, Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin are trying to work out.