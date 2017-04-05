"I don't necessarily want to say you did anything wrong 'cause I don't know if just because you didn't do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong," Khloe responds. "This family we deal with things very quickly. We don't have time to really process a lot of things because we're always on to the next and for me at the time I just wasn't at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that's this heavy."

She continues, referring to Caitlyn's comments about Kris Jenner in her 2015 Vanity Fair cover interview, "It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive. But then I was also like, this isn't even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s--t to deal with, so why don't you guys figure that stuff out. But I don't think Caitlyn is a bad person at all."