George Clooney is a legend for pulling pranks on his co-stars. One of his most infamous jokes was hatched on Matt Damon when he had his wardrobe taken in by an eighth of an inch every day while making The Monuments Men because he knew Damon was trying to lose weight.

Damon was left baffled, thinking he was gaining pounds despite spending so much time at the gym.

But it seems Clooney's prankster days may be slowing down. Damon said Clooney behaved while they were making the upcoming Suburbicon.

"I don't think he did anything to me this time, which makes me nervous because that means that something might happen," Damon tells me. "But I think because, you know, he had such huge changes in his own life, he has less time now."