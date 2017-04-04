Traveling Biscuit Cake, Curry Cravings and Home-Cooked Meals: Unveiling the Diet Secrets of the Royal Family
George Clooney is a legend for pulling pranks on his co-stars. One of his most infamous jokes was hatched on Matt Damon when he had his wardrobe taken in by an eighth of an inch every day while making The Monuments Men because he knew Damon was trying to lose weight.
Damon was left baffled, thinking he was gaining pounds despite spending so much time at the gym.
But it seems Clooney's prankster days may be slowing down. Damon said Clooney behaved while they were making the upcoming Suburbicon.
"I don't think he did anything to me this time, which makes me nervous because that means that something might happen," Damon tells me. "But I think because, you know, he had such huge changes in his own life, he has less time now."
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Is married life and pending fatherhood getting in the way?
"He can still definitely be fun, but he just has less time, you know what I mean?" Damon explained. "When he was single and we were doing Ocean's Eleven that dude had nothing to do, but plot ways to pull pranks on people. But now he's got a full time job and a full time family. I mean, that's a lot."
For the record, Damon said he doesn't know if Clooney will make an appearance in the all-female Ocean's Eight. The Good Will Hunting actor has already confirmed he'll be popping up in the much anticipated flick starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina.
Pranks or no pranks, Damon gushed about being directed again by Clooney. "He really really knows his stuff. I mean he has been nominated for every award there is, and for a good reason," he said. "He is really really on his game, and that makes it fun because you kind of show up, and he's done all of the hard work, and you just kind of get to play around."
Suburbicon co-star Julianne Moore also praised Clooney. "I'd like to make a joke, but I can't make one because honestly he was fantastic," she said. "We had a great time and a lot freedom on set."
Suburbicon is set for release from Paramount Pictures on Nov. 3.