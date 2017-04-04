How Cindy Crawford Has Paved the Way for Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner hit a new milestone in her career this week by becoming the face of Pepsi's latest commercial.

The 21-year-old is the first model to make her way into a commercial spot for the mega corporation since Cindy Crawford and her 1992 Super Bowl spot.

"It's an honor to be following up some of the icons and amazing, cool people that have done this before me," Jenner said of taking on the role. She also added that it's "a dream come true" to be following in the footsteps of Crawford.

But this is only the most recent way in which the 51-year-old has paved the way for the millennial model. Let's take a look at more similarities between Crawford and Jenner's career paths: