That's So Raven's spinoff/sequel series is officially happening. After announcing the project in October 2016, along with her exit from The View, Raven-Symoné's Raven's Home has officially been ordered to series with production beginning in April in Los Angeles.

The show will premiere later in 2017.

Starring Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, who will reprise their That's So Raven roles, Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels, respectively, the series finds the two friends as divorced single mothers raising their families in the same chaotic household. Things get even crazier when one of Raven's kids starts showing signs they've inherited her ability to see glimpses on the future.