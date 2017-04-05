"I'm so f--king miserable."

It's was an emotional Total Divas for Paige. On Wednesday's all-new episode, Paige revealed that she and Alberto Del Rio had broken up.

Earlier on in the episode, Paige and Alberto had been drafted to separate WWE teams. When Alberto was drafted to SmackDown LIVE, Paige was hoping to be drafted to that team as well. But when she heard she was drafted to RAW, Paige was really upset.

Then at the end of the episode, Paige said that she and Alberto broke up because they won't be able to see each other.

"Me and Alberto broke up," Paige said. "It makes me really sad because he's the only guy I've ever loved in my life."