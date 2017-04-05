Khloe Kardashian Says Losing Bruce Jenner Was a "Huge Blow" to Her: "My Second Dad…Was Taken Away From Me"
"I'm so f--king miserable."
It's was an emotional Total Divas for Paige. On Wednesday's all-new episode, Paige revealed that she and Alberto Del Rio had broken up.
Earlier on in the episode, Paige and Alberto had been drafted to separate WWE teams. When Alberto was drafted to SmackDown LIVE, Paige was hoping to be drafted to that team as well. But when she heard she was drafted to RAW, Paige was really upset.
Then at the end of the episode, Paige said that she and Alberto broke up because they won't be able to see each other.
"Me and Alberto broke up," Paige said. "It makes me really sad because he's the only guy I've ever loved in my life."
Paige continued, "You can't really ask him to have a long-distance relationship where you maybe are only gonna see each other for one day a week. Maybe not even that."
She then told Alicia Fox, "It's like f--kin' done."
