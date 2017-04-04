Jemall Countess/Fredrick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jemall Countess/Fredrick M. Brown/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon is clearing up some 20-year-old rumors.
The actress took to Twitter Monday night while fans watched the latest episode of her new show, Feud, and decided to squash one of the biggest feud rumors that surrounded her over two decades: some "beef" with Julia Roberts.
The two actresses starred together in the 1998 film Stepmom where speculation evolved that they didn't like each other.
However, in her tweet last night, Sarandon claims it was her publicist who actually started all the rumors. "Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom, she wrote. "Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFX."
She included a link to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article in which she's quoted saying, "If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you're f--ing. If it's a female star, everyone assumes you're fighting."
Later on the article, Roberts joked, "Actually, Susan and I were kinda hoping that people would say we were f--ing. Now that's delicious cocktail-party fodder. But this? Boring."
Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017
Fast forward 20 years, and Sarandon is still getting similar questions about her Feud co-star Jessica Lange.
The new Ryan Murphy FX series follows legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford and portrays what really happened during their feud on the set of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Sarandon plays Davis, while Lange plays Crawford, and though their characters may not get along in the show, the two women are quite good pals.
"The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along," the actress tweeted. "Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we're now dating." LOL.
She continued, "…I mean, staying in touch. She's one of the reasons I agreed to do the series. Working with brilliant actors only makes you better. #FeudFX"
The revelation inspired a question from writer Louise McSharry, who responded to Sarandon, asking: "Do men get asked if they got along with their male co-stars during interviews?"
Some food for thought, indeed...