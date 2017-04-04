Susan Sarandon is clearing up some 20-year-old rumors.

The actress took to Twitter Monday night while fans watched the latest episode of her new show, Feud, and decided to squash one of the biggest feud rumors that surrounded her over two decades: some "beef" with Julia Roberts.

The two actresses starred together in the 1998 film Stepmom where speculation evolved that they didn't like each other.

However, in her tweet last night, Sarandon claims it was her publicist who actually started all the rumors. "Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom, she wrote. "Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFX."