How Well Does Jimmy Fallon Really Know New York City?

New Yorkers are known for telling it like it is.
But, when E! News' Sibley Scoles traveled to Orlando Monday to quiz Jimmy Fallon about his favorite city, the Tonight Show host might have told a few fibs. Fallon is in Florida this week for a series of shows, which began Monday with Vin Diesel, Shaquille O'Neal and Pitbull. The change of venue coincides with Thursday's launch of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, a new ride opening at Universal Studios; Jay Leno will be the main guest that evening.
Theme park guests will soon join Fallon for race through, below and above New York City. So, with that in mind, Scoles asked the ride's official tour guide to answer the following questions:
• "The Statue of Liberty was given as a gift to America from what country?"
• "What was New York City originally called?"
• "Who was Rockefeller Center named after?"
• "Name the five boroughs."
• "How many times have the Yankees won the World Series?"
Universal Orlando
To see which answers Fallon got right—and which he got so very wrong—watch the video now.
Fallon has been developing the attraction for three and a half years with creative director Jason Surrell and Tonight Show writers Gerard Bradford and Mike DiCenzo, among many others. Universal Studios has "been fantastic" throughout the process, Fallon said, adding that he's especially proud guests are riding along with a real person. "You can't get Daniel Radcliffe to get dressed up as Harry Potter here," he joked, "and you can't ride the Hulk ride with the Hulk!"
As far as he knows, Fallon said, "I'm the first real person ride!"
Jokes aside, Fallon admitted that he's been "really emotional" all week. "It's all a big deal!"
Before the ride opens later this week, Fallon's focus is on his late-night show; upcoming guests include Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Jeff Probst, Nicole Richie, Blake Shelton and Kate Upton. Depeche Mode is scheduled to perform, as is Jason Derulo (with Ty Dolla $ign) and Flo Rida (with 99 Percent). After he returns to New York, he'll start rehearsing for Saturday Night Live, airing Apr. 15. "It's the first time it's live coast-to-coast. I'll be with Harry Styles—his first solo performance," he said. "I don't know if you've heard of that guy!"
