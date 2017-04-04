How Well Does Jimmy Fallon Really Know New York City?

New Yorkers are known for telling it like it is.

But, when E! News' Sibley Scoles traveled to Orlando Monday to quiz Jimmy Fallon about his favorite city, the Tonight Show host might have told a few fibs. Fallon is in Florida this week for a series of shows, which began Monday with Vin Diesel, Shaquille O'Neal and Pitbull. The change of venue coincides with Thursday's launch of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, a new ride opening at Universal Studios; Jay Leno will be the main guest that evening.

Theme park guests will soon join Fallon for race through, below and above New York City. So, with that in mind, Scoles asked the ride's official tour guide to answer the following questions: