Everything old is new again for Nickelodeon—this time Invader Zim is staging the comeback.
Invader Zim will return in a new 90-mimute TV movie from original creator Jhonen Vazquez, E! News has learned. The movie will showcase the latest ridiculous attempt at world domination by everyone's favorite terrible alien invader. The original voice cast is on board with Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim, Rikke Simons as GIR, Zim's robot servant, Andy Berman as Dib, Zim's arch-enemy who is still determined to expose his plans, and Melissa Fahn as Gaz, Dib's younger sister. Look for additional casting to be announced in the coming months.
This is Nickelodeon's third animated revival. Invader Zim joins the previously announced Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and Rocko's Modern Life as revived NickToons.
In the Hey Arnold! movie, the story from the original series picks up with Arnold finally getting answers about the whereabouts of his missing parents. The new Rocko's Modern Life special will bring back all the beloved characters, but offer some unexpected new takes on life in O-Town.
The network previously revived Legends of the Hidden Temple as a scripted TV movie and honored Double Dare with an anniversary special. While they're in the mood to revive things, we have some suggestions…
Invader Zim debuted in 2001 and ran for two seasons, producing just 27 episodes. The cartoon series developed a cult following after it was canceled in 2002.
