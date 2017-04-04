Everything old is new again for Nickelodeon—this time Invader Zim is staging the comeback.

Invader Zim will return in a new 90-mimute TV movie from original creator Jhonen Vazquez, E! News has learned. The movie will showcase the latest ridiculous attempt at world domination by everyone's favorite terrible alien invader. The original voice cast is on board with Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim, Rikke Simons as GIR, Zim's robot servant, Andy Berman as Dib, Zim's arch-enemy who is still determined to expose his plans, and Melissa Fahn as Gaz, Dib's younger sister. Look for additional casting to be announced in the coming months.