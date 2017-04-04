"As a network that prides itself on a 25-year history of creating groundbreaking, hilarious animation for kids, Invader Zim is one of our great loves. It's been so exciting to see its popularity grow over the last decade through social media, consumer products and the Zim comic books," Chris Viscardi, SVP of content development and production of animation at Nickelodeon, said in a statement. "What makes this announcement extra thrilling is the adventure that Jhonen has created for Zim, and I can promise you that it is as wonderfully absurd and strangely heartfelt as any fan of the original series could hope for, and kids seeing it for the first time will love it too."

Invader Zim debuted in 2001 and ran for two seasons, producing 27 episodes. The cartoon series developed a cult following after it was canceled in 2002.

Are you excited by the return of Invader Zim?