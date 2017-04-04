"I've never actually done an eye like this," Kim told E! News. "It's glossy and sparkly and dramatic! I really loved it. I've been dressing down so much lately—this was a fun treat to get all glammed up and play with makeup." Where would she recommend to wear a look like this? "Any party or night out." Is it Friday night yet?

When it came to picking her "In the Mirror" series muse (yes, this is going to be a series, so get excited), Kim was the obvious choice. "Our first collaboration with Kim was at the start of Pat McGrath Labs in fall 2015 with Gold 001. There's literally only one woman in the world who is as big a beauty junkie as I am—and that's her! We talk for hours about our favorite products and newest tips and tricks," Pat explained. "So, what could be better than working with a great friend who also happens to be drop-dead gorgeous and a beauty icon?"

"Kim can literally do any look, but what's made her iconic is her neutral, contoured eye," added the makeup guru. "When we collaborated on #InTheMirror for Dark Star 006, we decided to take her signature look in what we defined as a more editorial direction. We conceptualized and created a noirer-than-noir, pitch black smoke-enhanced look with a wickedly wet, rebelliously reflective eye lid—inspired by looks I've created throughout my two-and-half-decade career as a makeup artist onset, on the runway and on the red carpet."