Aubrey Lofgren of Aubrey Lofgren Photography, Instagram
The Internet went into an uproar Monday night when fans of Naomi Watts finally put the pieces together for the best revenge picture of all time. Back in June 2016, Naomi posted a clever Instagram photo while taking the subway in New York. The The Book of Henry star let her 669,000 Instagram followers know YES! she does see you trying to snag a photo of her by captioning the post, "Think you're pretty sneaky? #gotyou #snap #subwayscenes."
So, who is the girl in green?
The original photo was taken by Naomi fan and family photographer Aubrey Lofgren of Aubrey Lofgren Photography. Aubrey was in New York on vacation when she spotted her favorite actress on the subway. Similar to Naomi, Aubrey posted her photo on Instagram. However, her caption was a tad different in tone, "The beautiful Naomi Watts on the subway today. #fanningout #hlclannyc2016."
While this may seem like old news, it wasn't until yesterday on Twitter when everyone found the reciprocated photos and put them side by side. The resurfacing of these Instagram posts naturally had everyone buzzing online.
@subsahaaron tweeted, "I'm ready for Naomi Watts to have her own renaissance." Meanwhile, those waking up to the hilarious discovery are finding enjoyment in the payback too. @PurplePomp tweeted Tuesday morning, "It's way too early to gush about naomi watts. I'll do it after breakfast."
The Aussie actress—best-known for her more serious roles—isn't the only celebrity to have caught a sneaky snapper. Cole Sprouse is known for taking photos of people trying to get their shot of the Disney star. And Daniel Radcliffe once wore the same outfit every day for months so paparazzi would stop trying to take his photo.
While Twitter didn't make the connection until last night, back in June Aubrey re-posted Naomi's photo with the caption, "Busted. #hlclannyc2016 #naomiwatts."