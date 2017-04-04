The Internet went into an uproar Monday night when fans of Naomi Watts finally put the pieces together for the best revenge picture of all time. Back in June 2016, Naomi posted a clever Instagram photo while taking the subway in New York. The The Book of Henry star let her 669,000 Instagram followers know YES! she does see you trying to snag a photo of her by captioning the post, "Think you're pretty sneaky? #gotyou #snap #subwayscenes."

So, who is the girl in green?