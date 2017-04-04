Demi Lovato Frees Poot Lovato on Twitter

  By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

Poot Lovato, Demi Lovato

Tumblr

Be free, Poot Lovato!

Back in 2015, a Tumblr user casually shared a poorly angled photo of Demi Lovato. But it was user cstcrpt's caption that sent the Internet into a tailspin: "Demi's twin sister," the user wrote. "She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot."

And that was the moment Poot Lovato was born. Naturally, it went viral, creating hundreds of memes that made the "Cool for the Summer" songstress even more popular in the Internet's eyes. Would Poot ever be free? What was Demi going to do about Poot? Devoted Poot followers created fan fiction, social media accounts and even made #JusticeforPoot go viral.

Photos

Demi Lovato's Best Looks

Sadly, those answers came in the form of the pop star's disapproval. "Cool to see a s--tty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha," she tweeted. "Oh and make actual 'headlines.'"

But the tides turned Monday evening.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Demi tweeted a GIF of Poot, essentially freeing her from her basement life." Obviously, the Internet freaked out, spawning reactions and even more memes.

And there you have it. Not only has the "No Promises" singer acknowledge Poot's existence, she also set her free.

Are you excited about Poot? Sound off in the comments!

