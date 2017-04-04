Be free, Poot Lovato!

Back in 2015, a Tumblr user casually shared a poorly angled photo of Demi Lovato. But it was user cstcrpt's caption that sent the Internet into a tailspin: "Demi's twin sister," the user wrote. "She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot."

And that was the moment Poot Lovato was born. Naturally, it went viral, creating hundreds of memes that made the "Cool for the Summer" songstress even more popular in the Internet's eyes. Would Poot ever be free? What was Demi going to do about Poot? Devoted Poot followers created fan fiction, social media accounts and even made #JusticeforPoot go viral.