Tumblr
Tumblr
Be free, Poot Lovato!
Back in 2015, a Tumblr user casually shared a poorly angled photo of Demi Lovato. But it was user cstcrpt's caption that sent the Internet into a tailspin: "Demi's twin sister," the user wrote. "She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot."
And that was the moment Poot Lovato was born. Naturally, it went viral, creating hundreds of memes that made the "Cool for the Summer" songstress even more popular in the Internet's eyes. Would Poot ever be free? What was Demi going to do about Poot? Devoted Poot followers created fan fiction, social media accounts and even made #JusticeforPoot go viral.
Sadly, those answers came in the form of the pop star's disapproval. "Cool to see a s--tty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha," she tweeted. "Oh and make actual 'headlines.'"
But the tides turned Monday evening.
April 3, 2017
Seemingly out of nowhere, Demi tweeted a GIF of Poot, essentially freeing her from her basement life." Obviously, the Internet freaked out, spawning reactions and even more memes.
@ddlovato DEMI NO U DIDNT— ?????? (@ParkerKitHill) April 3, 2017
@ddlovato Just a little change— 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) April 4, 2017
Small to say the least
Both a little scared
Neither one prepared.... pic.twitter.com/ytaer4ZHfe
@ddlovato are you gonna give poot a feature on your next album?— gab (@gabby_frost) April 3, 2017
@ddlovato pic.twitter.com/zPnunwL0VA— BodySaying Demi (@demilovaqto) April 3, 2017
And there you have it. Not only has the "No Promises" singer acknowledge Poot's existence, she also set her free.
Are you excited about Poot? Sound off in the comments!