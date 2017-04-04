Annabel Mehran, PORTER magazine
Melanie Griffith is not too proud to admit she has some regrets in her life...namely, going overboard with plastic surgery.
The 59-year-old is featured in the latest issue of Porter magazine where she opens up about those regrets as well as the details inside her divorce from Antonio Banderas and battling addiction.
Griffith admits she was unaware of how drastically her cosmetic surgeries "she had over 20 years ago" had changed her face.
"No, I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh my god, what has she done?!' I was so hurt," she recalled. "I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s--t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."
Though she feels confident that she raised her three children—Alexander Bauer, 31, Dakota Johnson, 27, and Stella Banderas, 20—to the best of her abilities, she also admits there are some things she would have gone back and done differently.
Still, she says, "I was a totally functioning mom. I wasn't like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person. I didn't do some things I probably should have done, but, mostly, I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life."
Griffith spent a brief stint in rehab in 1988 after her son, Alexander, was born. Following her treatment, she was able to reconnect with her ex-husband, Don Johnson. The two had been married briefly in 1976 when she was 18, and they remarried in 1989.
"The minute I met him, I had this mad f--cking teenage crush on him! I fell in love immediately," she says of the first time the former couple got together.
Then, 13 years later, they rekindled that flame. "Don was actually waiting for me when I got out of rehab. We got back together; it was the most natural, perfect, loving thing," she recalled. "Then it just sort of wasn't working. I think it's hard when you are both in the public eye, unless one of you gives up work."
The actress ended up marrying Banderas in 1996 after she split from Johnson. They were together for 18 years before divorcing in 2015.
"I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame," she explained of their split. "It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."
However, one thing she's not doing is dating.
"I'm shy with men now, very reticent," she told the publication. "I haven't met anyone in the almost two years [Antonio and I] have been divorced. No, I don't go on dates, nobody has asked me on a date. I go out with my girlfriends."
One of those girlfriends is Kris Jenner, who Griffith can't help but gush over.
"We became best friends. She is so much fun, so smart, so normal and so loving," the actress said. "She is unbelievable, like when I had my back operation, she was there bringing me chopped salad. We just went to Aspen together last week."
Jenner feels just the same about Griffith, telling Porter, "We've both been divorced a couple of times, we've had a few kids and we've had situations in common—life—changing ones. Like me, she looks at life with the glass half full. I'll be having a shitty day, the lowest of lows, and she'll come over, sit on my bed and be right there with me. She's got a heart of gold."
