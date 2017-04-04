The Defenders Teaser Puts Netflix's Marvel Heroes Together and Jessica Jones Is Serving the Attitude (As Per Usual)
"Crazier than hell."
That's how Ramona Singer is choosing to describe the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City. So, get excited, Bravo-holics!
E! News sat down with the Big Apple OG to discuss the new season, premiering tomorrow night on the cable network, and she gave us some insight into exactly why this season is one of the most explosive in RHONY history.
"Well, Bethenny [Frankel] and I have probably the most…explosive fight ever," she teased. "I never, ever in my life had a situation with that with any girlfriend…It kind of tortured my soul a little bit and you'll have to see what happened. It was pretty crazy. Pretty crazy."
Of course, they won't be the only two going at it. As already promised by Dorinda Medley, expect some major fireworks between the Queen of the Berkshires and Sonja Morgan. "You'll see Dorinda and Sonja going at it like I'd never seen before. It scared the hell out of me and I never thought they'd ever be friendly again," Ramona admitted. "You'll see these major fights with people, but somehow we get back on track. That's what makes this season crazier than hell."
If the above clip from the premiere is any indication, however, it won't be all fighting, all the time. There's apparently even room for Ramona and Dorinda to finally reach a new level of understanding with it comes to a one John Mahdessian—AKA Dorinda's boyfriend who Ramona's never been that fond of. To see how that detente is reached, check out the video above.
And for more from Ramona, including how she thought newbie Housewife Tinsley Mortimer fit into the group, be sure to watch the video up top.
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
