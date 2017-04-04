"Crazier than hell."

That's how Ramona Singer is choosing to describe the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City. So, get excited, Bravo-holics!

E! News sat down with the Big Apple OG to discuss the new season, premiering tomorrow night on the cable network, and she gave us some insight into exactly why this season is one of the most explosive in RHONY history.

"Well, Bethenny [Frankel] and I have probably the most…explosive fight ever," she teased. "I never, ever in my life had a situation with that with any girlfriend…It kind of tortured my soul a little bit and you'll have to see what happened. It was pretty crazy. Pretty crazy."