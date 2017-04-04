Nine years ago today, Beyoncé married her longtime love Jay Z.
The famously private couple didn't sell any photos to a magazine, and because it was the pre-social media age, they didn't share any online, either. On the couple's anniversary, Tina Lawson shared a never-before-seen wedding photo. "9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary," she wrote on Instagram. "thats my arm fixing the dress lol."
Given the text treatment, the photo appears to be from Beyoncé's official website—leading some fans to wonder whether the musician is planning to release more images at a later time.
Lawson designed Beyoncé's wedding gown—which, in hindsight, might not have been the best idea. "She was so sweet to let me do that," Lawson said on Today in June 2016. "She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart."
Beyoncé first gave fans a glimpse of her wedding dress when she tried it on in her "I Was Here" music video, released in 2011. While performing "Young Forever" during their On the Run Tour in 2014, video footage played on a giant screen, which showed the A-list couple swapping vows.
The diva's dress was also featured in her 2016 music video for "All Night."
When the couple tied the knot nine years ago, they exchanged vows in front of 40 family members and friends who gathered at the groom's 13,500-sq.-ft. penthouse in New York City. Beyoncé, then 26, and Jay Z, then 38, kept their reception going until 5 a.m. the next morning.
That same year, Beyoncé explained why she and Jay Z prefer to keep the details of their private lives private. "We decide everything. My word is my word. What Jay and I have is real," the "Hold Up" singer told Essence. "It's not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It's real."