Lawson designed Beyoncé's wedding gown—which, in hindsight, might not have been the best idea. "She was so sweet to let me do that," Lawson said on Today in June 2016. "She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart."

Beyoncé first gave fans a glimpse of her wedding dress when she tried it on in her "I Was Here" music video, released in 2011. While performing "Young Forever" during their On the Run Tour in 2014, video footage played on a giant screen, which showed the A-list couple swapping vows.

The diva's dress was also featured in her 2016 music video for "All Night."