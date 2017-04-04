Ellen DeGeneres Terrifies Eric Stonestreet With a Hidden Clown

Eric Stonestreet can't catch a break.

Ellen DeGeneres got the last laugh on Tuesday when she had the Modern Family star on set for an interview about his hosting a new show, The Toy Box. Stonestreet, who is no stranger to the daytime talk show, has been scared a handful of previous times by DeGeneres' signature pranks. He wrongly assumed the host was going to leave him alone this time around, but as we all suspected, he was entirely mistaken.

"I promised him I wouldn't scare him again because we scare him every single time," DeGeneres told her audience. However, while she was "backstage playing ping pong," Stonestreet was in a dressing room preparing for the show. While he was leaving to change his outfit, a clown popped out of a side table. "Mother f--kers," the actor shouted with his fists clenched in shock.

DeGeneres suddenly appeared in the doorway to laugh in his face. Poor guy!