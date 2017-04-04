Ellen DeGeneres Terrifies Eric Stonestreet With a Hidden Clown

Eric Stonestreet can't catch a break.

Ellen DeGeneres got the last laugh on Tuesday when she had the Modern Family star on set for an interview about his hosting a new show, The Toy Box. Stonestreet, who is no stranger to the daytime talk show, has been scared a handful of previous times by DeGeneres' signature pranks. He wrongly assumed the host was going to leave him alone this time around, but as we all suspected, he was entirely mistaken. 

"I promised him I wouldn't scare him again because we scare him every single time," DeGeneres told her audience. However, while she was "backstage playing ping pong," Stonestreet was in a dressing room preparing for the show. While he was leaving to change his outfit, a clown popped out of a side table. "Mother f--kers," the actor shouted with his fists clenched in shock. 

DeGeneres suddenly appeared in the doorway to laugh in his face. Poor guy!

Still, he managed to make light of his appearance by poking fun at how he arrived to the studio—via golf cart. 

"I love that thing," he told her. "I drive it all around and I love pulling up next to smart cars and just giving them real dirty looks, like 'How big of a carbon footprint are you leaving?'"

The budget-friendly wheels may come in handy for the star, who is waiting to find out if a ninth season of Modern Family will happen. 

"I think everyone has a real positive attitude. I think we'll be back—that's my gut instinct is that we're going to be coming back to do more," he explained. "I think everybody wants to do more, but it's kind of a limbo time for sure. I might be needing a job!"

