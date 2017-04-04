YouTube
Prepare to look back at Heath Ledger's incredible life in Spike TV's I Am Heath Ledger documentary.
The 90-minute film, which will first debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, will feature never-before-seen footage of the late star as well as examine Ledger's life through the lens of his own camera. I Am Heath Ledger also features interviews from close friends, family and Hollywood colleagues such as Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Emile Hirsch, director Ang Lee and more.
The first trailer gives fans a look at the effect Ledger had on everyone. Not only through his movies but also through his actions, Ledger made waves wherever he went.
"He was always a director," childhood friend Trevor DiCarlo says as footage of Ledger holding a camera plays. "Acting was just a way to get there."
Bloodline star Mendelsohn says it was Ledger's role in Brokeback Mountain that forever changed his career. "Before Brokeback Mountain came in, it would have been unthinkable to have a romantic tragedy involving two gay cowboys," Mendelsohn says. "This is one of the biggest heartthrobs on earth taking on that character. That's an artist."
The documentary also goes behind-the scenes of the shooting of The Dark Knight as Heath morphed into the psychotic criminal-mastermind that earned him a posthumous Oscar.
I Am Heath Ledger premieres Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00pm ET/PT On Spike TV. There will also be a limited theatrical release May 3 with digital/DVD release on May 23.