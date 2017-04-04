Prepare to look back at Heath Ledger's incredible life in Spike TV's I Am Heath Ledger documentary.

The 90-minute film, which will first debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, will feature never-before-seen footage of the late star as well as examine Ledger's life through the lens of his own camera. I Am Heath Ledger also features interviews from close friends, family and Hollywood colleagues such as Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Emile Hirsch, director Ang Lee and more.

The first trailer gives fans a look at the effect Ledger had on everyone. Not only through his movies but also through his actions, Ledger made waves wherever he went.